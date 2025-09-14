Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India vs China Action - Updates, Blog

Women's Hockey Asia Cup Live: The Indian women’s hockey team take on hosts China in the final at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou on Sunday.

In the last Super4s match, hosts China beat South Korea 1-0 while India split points with defending champion Japan after playing a 1-1 draw.

Beaten 1-4 by China in the Super 4s stage, India have a golden opportunity. Will Salima Tete and her team rise to the occasion in the high-stakes final?

The winner will earn a direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The match begins at 5:30PM. Stay Tuned as we bring you Live updates: