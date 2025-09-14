Hockey
Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India vs China Action - Updates, Blog
Catch all the updates from India's clash against China at the 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup.
Women's Hockey Asia Cup Live: The Indian women’s hockey team take on hosts China in the final at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou on Sunday.
In the last Super4s match, hosts China beat South Korea 1-0 while India split points with defending champion Japan after playing a 1-1 draw.
Beaten 1-4 by China in the Super 4s stage, India have a golden opportunity. Will Salima Tete and her team rise to the occasion in the high-stakes final?
The winner will earn a direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.
The match begins at 5:30PM. Stay Tuned as we bring you Live updates:
Live Updates
- 14 Sep 2025 12:03 PM GMT
Match delayed further due to rain. New start time: 5:55 PM.
- 14 Sep 2025 11:59 AM GMT
Match delay!
Rain in Hangzhou delays the start by 10 minutes! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the Women's Asia Cup.