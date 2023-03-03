Women's Premier League 2023: Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream, Tickets

The first and inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is set to kick off from Saturday. Five franchises — the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz — will compete in a double round robin format, and the top three will proceed to the playoff stage.

The tournament will be hosted at two venues: the Brabourne Stadium and the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.



Here's all you need to know about the WPL 2023-



Schedule

The league stage of the tournament will have 20 matches played between the 5 teams-

Match Number Date Team A Team B Time & Location 1 04/03/2023 Gujarat Giants (GG) Mumbai Indians (MIW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 2 05/03/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) Delhi Capitals (DCW) 3:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 3 05/03/2023 UP Warriorz (UPW) Gujarat Giants (GG) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 4 06/03/2023 Mumbai Indians (MIW) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 5 07/03/2023 Delhi Capitals (DCW) UP Warriorz (UPW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 6 08/03/2023 Gujarat Giants (GG) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7 09/03/2023 Delhi Capitals (DCW) Mumbai Indians (MIW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 8 10/03/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) UP Warriorz (UPW) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 9 11/03/2023 Gujarat Giants (GG) Delhi Capitals (DCW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 10 12/03/2023 UP Warriorz (UPW) Mumbai Indians (MIW) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 11 13/03/2023 Delhi Capitals (DCW) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 12 14/03/2023 Mumbai Indians (MIW) Gujarat Giants (GG) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 13 15/03/2023 UP Warriorz (UPW) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 14 16/03/2023 Delhi Capitals (DCW) Gujarat Giants (GG) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 15 18/03/2023 Mumbai Indians (MIW) UP Warriorz (UPW) 3:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 16 18/03/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) Gujarat Giants (GG) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 17 20/03/2023 Gujarat Giants (GG) UP Warriorz (UPW) 3:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 18 20/03/2023 Mumbai Indians (MIW) Delhi Capitals (DCW) 7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 19 21/03/2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) Mumbai Indians (MIW) 3:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 20 21/03/2023 UP Warriorz (UPW) Delhi Capitals (DCW) 7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Playoff Stage

The eliminator will be played between the teams that finish 2nd and 3rd in the league stage on March 24, 2023, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Finals will be played on March 26, 2023, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Teams

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dané Van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Tickets and Fees



The tickets will be available on the Book My Show website. The price range varies from free to INR 400. The entry is free for women as an initiative to promote women's cricket, while men have tickets for INR 100, 250, and 400. Ticket booking will open for five matches at once. Currently, they are available for matches until March 7. Where to Watch? The official broadcaster is the Sports 18 network, and the official streaming partner is JioCinema. The afternoon games will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the evening games at 7:30 p.m. The following are the details of WPL Live Streaming-