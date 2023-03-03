Women's Cricket
Women's Premier League 2023: Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream, Tickets
All you need to know about the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.
The first and inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is set to kick off from Saturday. Five franchises — the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz — will compete in a double round robin format, and the top three will proceed to the playoff stage.
The tournament will be hosted at two venues: the Brabourne Stadium and the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.
Here's all you need to know about the WPL 2023-
Schedule
Playoff Stage
Teams
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil
UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam BishtRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dané Van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
The tickets will be available on the Book My Show website. The price range varies from free to INR 400. The entry is free for women as an initiative to promote women's cricket, while men have tickets for INR 100, 250, and 400. Ticket booking will open for five matches at once. Currently, they are available for matches until March 7.
Where to Watch?
The official broadcaster is the Sports 18 network, and the official streaming partner is JioCinema. The afternoon games will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the evening games at 7:30 p.m. The following are the details of WPL Live Streaming-
|Location
|Broadcaster
|India
|Sports18, Jio Cinema
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|United States
|Willow TV
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Yupp TV
|Middle East
|Willow TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Channel 9
|Afghanistan
|Radio Television Afghanistan
|Nepal
|Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal
|Sri Lanka
|Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
|Singapore
|StarHub TV+