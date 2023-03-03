Log In
Women's Cricket

Women's Premier League 2023: Teams, Fixtures, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream, Tickets

All you need to know about the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 3 March 2023 9:06 AM GMT

The first and inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 is set to kick off from Saturday. Five franchises — the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz — will compete in a double round robin format, and the top three will proceed to the playoff stage.

The tournament will be hosted at two venues: the Brabourne Stadium and the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Here's all you need to know about the WPL 2023-

Schedule

The league stage of the tournament will have 20 matches played between the 5 teams-
Match Number
Date
Team A
Team B
Time & Location
1
04/03/2023
Gujarat Giants (GG)
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
2
05/03/2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
3:30 p.m. -Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
3
05/03/2023
UP Warriorz (UPW)
Gujarat Giants (GG)
7:30 p.m. -Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
4
06/03/2023
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
5
07/03/2023
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
UP Warriorz (UPW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
6
08/03/2023
Gujarat Giants (GG)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
7
09/03/2023
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
8
10/03/2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
UP Warriorz (UPW)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
9
11/03/2023
Gujarat Giants (GG)
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
10
12/03/2023
UP Warriorz (UPW)
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
11
13/03/2023
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
12
14/03/2023
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
Gujarat Giants (GG)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
13
15/03/2023
UP Warriorz (UPW)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
14
16/03/2023
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
Gujarat Giants (GG)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
15
18/03/2023
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
UP Warriorz (UPW)
3:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
16
18/03/2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
Gujarat Giants (GG)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
17
20/03/2023
Gujarat Giants (GG)
UP Warriorz (UPW)
3:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
18
20/03/2023
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
7:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
19
21/03/2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW)
Mumbai Indians (MIW)
3:30 p.m. - Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
20
21/03/2023
UP Warriorz (UPW)
Delhi Capitals (DCW)
7:30 p.m. - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Playoff Stage

The eliminator will be played between the teams that finish 2nd and 3rd in the league stage on March 24, 2023, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Finals will be played on March 26, 2023, at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Teams

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, Sabbineni Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dané Van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
Tickets and Fees

The tickets will be available on the Book My Show website. The price range varies from free to INR 400. The entry is free for women as an initiative to promote women's cricket, while men have tickets for INR 100, 250, and 400. Ticket booking will open for five matches at once. Currently, they are available for matches until March 7.

Where to Watch?

The official broadcaster is the Sports 18 network, and the official streaming partner is JioCinema. The afternoon games will begin at 3:30 p.m. and the evening games at 7:30 p.m. The following are the details of WPL Live Streaming-

LocationBroadcaster
IndiaSports18, Jio Cinema
United KingdomSky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
United StatesWillow TV
AustraliaFox Sports, Yupp TV
Middle EastWillow TV
South AfricaSuperSport
New ZealandSky Sport NZ
CaribbeanFlow Sports
CanadaWillow TV
BangladeshChannel 9
AfghanistanRadio Television Afghanistan
NepalYupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal
Sri LankaYupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV
MaldivesYupp TV, Medianet
SingaporeStarHub TV+

