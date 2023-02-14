WPL schedule announced - A look at complete fixtures

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, announced the schedule for inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition.In its first season, the WPL will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be 4 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March followed by the Final at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

Check out the complete fixtures here: