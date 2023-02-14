Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

WPL schedule announced - A look at complete fixtures

WPL wiill start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Deepti Sharmas (left) Velocity take on Harmanpreet Kaurs (right) Supernovas in Womens T20 Challenge (Source: Womens T20 Challenge)
X

Deepti Sharma's (left) Velocity take on Harmanpreet Kaur's (right) Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge (Source: Women's T20 Challenge)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-02-14T19:53:16+05:30

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, announced the schedule for inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition.In its first season, the WPL will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

The league will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be 4 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March followed by the Final at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

Check out the complete fixtures here:

Match No

Date

Teams

Time (IST)

Venue

1

4th March

Gujarat Giants v/s Mumbai Indians

7:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

2

5th March

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Delhi Capitals

3:30pm

Brabourne

3

5th March

UP Warriors v/s Gujarat Giants

7:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

4

6th March

Mumbai Indians v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30pm

Brabourne

5

7th March

Delhi Capitals v/s UP Warriorz

7:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

6

8th March

Gujarat Giants v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30pm

Brabourne

7

9th March

Delhi Capitals v/s Mumbai Indians

7:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

8

10th March

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s UP Warriorz

7:30pm

Brabourne

9

11th March

Gujarat Giants v/s Delhi Capitals

7:30pm

DY Patil

10

12th March

UP Warriorz v/s Mumbai Indians

7:30pm

Brabourne

11

13th March

Delhi Capitals v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30pm

DY Patil

12

14th March

Mumbai Indians v/s Gujarat Giants

7:30pm

Brabourne

13

15th March

Up Warriorz v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore

7:30pm

DY Patil

14

16th March

Delhi Capitals v/s Gujarat Giants

7:30pm

Brabourne

15

18th March

Mumbai Indians v/s Up Warriorz

3:30pm

DY Patil

16

18th March

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Gujarat Giants

7:30pm

Brabourne

17

20th March

Gujarat Giants v/s Up Warriorz

3:30pm

Brabourne

18

20th March

Mumbai Indians v/s Delhi Capitals

7:30pm

DY Patil

19

21st March

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Mumbai Indians

3:30pm

DY Patil

20

21st March

UP Warriorz v/s Delhi Capitals

7:30pm

Brabourne

21

24th March

Eliminator

7:30pm

DY Patil

22

26th March

Final

7:30pm

Brabourne


women's cricket Cricket Indian cricket Women's IPL 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X