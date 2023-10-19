WPL 2024: Complete list of retained players by five teams

All the WPL franchises retained their marquee players as the Women's Premier League released the list of retained players by the teams on Thursday.

There were not many surprises as Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), and Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) were retained by their respective teams ahead of WPL 2024.

The window to retain players for the WPL 2024 season ended on 15th October for the five franchises.

While 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, 29 players were released from their existing squads.

Mumbai Indians retained the likes of Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Isabelle Wong from the title-winning squad.

The runner-ups, Delhi Capitals retained a total of 15 players including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shikha Pandey.

The UP Warriorz, who finished third, have retained their core group and have decided to hold on to the services of five of their overseas players, while the South African ace pacer Shabnim Ismail has been released.

Here is the complete list of retained players by WPL franchises

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath

Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.