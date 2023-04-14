WPL: Next season to have home-away format; played in February

The Women's Premier League will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely in February, a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Friday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held here from March 4-26 across two venues in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had told PTI that WPL will remain a five-team tournament for the next three seasons and it will be staged in the home and away format as that was "important for building a fan base".



The BCCI source however said it would be tough to take the league to tier-2 cities such as Indore, which doesn't have a WPL franchise named after it.

The source added that the ongoing discussions also include postponing the WPL to later in the year, around Diwali, but nothing has been finalised.