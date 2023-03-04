Women's Cricket
WPL: Mumbai Indians v/s Gujarat Giants LIVE: Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE Action from the opening game of WPL between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
The opening match of the much-awaited Women's Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians will look to start their campaign with a win against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants in front of their home fans.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 4 March 2023 3:24 PM GMT
Big Big over for Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians are demolishing the Gujarat bowling here. Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr take off 16 runs from the over and Mumbai crosses 100 runs mark.
Harmanpreet Kaur brought her sweep out to score two boundaries and Amelia Kerr punished a bad ball from Wareham.
Mumbai Indians- 103/3 (12 overs)
- 4 March 2023 3:20 PM GMT
Harmanpreet Kaur is off and running.
Mumbai Indians are scoring despite two quick wickets as Harmanpreet Kaur hits Sneh Rana for two consecutive boundaries and then rotates strike to keep the runs coming.
Mumbai Indians- 89/3 (11.1 overs)
- 4 March 2023 3:16 PM GMT
Gardner has bowled Hayley Matthews.
Experienced Ash Gardner bowls a top spinner to get rid of the free wheeling Hayley Matthews who goes after a sizzling 47 runs of 31 balls.
Mumbai Indians 77-3 (10 overs)
- 4 March 2023 3:09 PM GMT
Nat Sciver Burnt is gone!!
Wareham takes out dangerous Nat Sciver and this has been an eventful over. Harmanpreet Kaur will walk next as we go to strategic time-out.
Mumbai Indians- 69/2 (8.5 overs)
- 4 March 2023 3:05 PM GMT
Haylely Matthews is now changing gears.
A massive over for Mumbai Indians as Hayley Matthews scores 12 runs owing to two monster hits in the over. Sutherland bowled four dot balls but Matthews made up for the over with two big hits.
Mumbai Indians- 61/1 (8 overs)
- 4 March 2023 3:02 PM GMT
Georgia Wareham bowls a good over.
Mumbai Indians are wheeling with a boundary every over now and maintaining the run rate. Nat Sciver Burnt has been really good and her stay will make things tough for Gujarat Giants.
Mumbai Indians- 49/1 (7.1 overs)
- 4 March 2023 2:58 PM GMT
Nat Sciver Burnt ends powerplay with a four.
Mumbai Indians end the powerplay well with a score of 44/1 and they will be happy with it after few tight overs from Gujarat. Tanuja Kanwar concedes 9 runs from the last over.
- 4 March 2023 2:54 PM GMT
13 runs off the fifth over.
Monica Patel was guilty of bowling too many down the leg side as Nat Sciver Burnt took full advantage of it. Mumbai touching the 7 run per over mark.
Mumbai Indians- 35/1 (5 overs)
- 4 March 2023 2:49 PM GMT
Monica Patel to bowl the 5th over and Gujarat is in control.
Mansi Joshi comes back with a good second over and Gujarat Giants have kept things in control now.
Mumbai Indians 22-1 (4 overs)
- 4 March 2023 2:44 PM GMT
Tanuja Kanwar bowls a brilliant over.
Gujarat Giants hit back immediately with the wicket of Yastika Bhatia. Nat Sciver Burnt is on the crease and Mumbai Indians won't be much worried at the moment.
Mumbai Indians 18/1 (3.2 overs)