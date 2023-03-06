Log In
Women's Cricket

WPL HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 9 wickets - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the WPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Harmanpreet Kaur Mumbai Indians Smriti Mandhana RCB WPL
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana (Mumbai Indians)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 March 2023 5:18 PM GMT

Mumbai Indians, on Monday, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets as they chased down a target of 156 in just 14.2 overs. Hayley Matthews (77*) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (55*) scored half centuries as the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB fell to their second defeat in as many matches.

Check out the highlights here:


