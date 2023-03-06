WPL HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 9 wickets - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Women's Cricket
Mumbai Indians, on Monday, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets as they chased down a target of 156 in just 14.2 overs. Hayley Matthews (77*) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (55*) scored half centuries as the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB fell to their second defeat in as many matches.
Check out the highlights here:
Live Updates
- 6 March 2023 5:18 PM GMT
- 6 March 2023 5:01 PM GMT
MUMBAI INDIANS WINNNN!
On good length and just outside off from Perry and it is heaved past mid-on for another boundary. MUMBAI INDIANS CHASE DOWN THE TARGET WITH MORE THAN 5 OVERS TO SPARE!
MI: 159/1 (14.2)
- 6 March 2023 5:00 PM GMT
50* for Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt brings up her first WPL half century with a powerful shot to the extra cover boundary off Ellyse Perry. TREATED WITH DISDAIN!
Just 1 needed now.
- 6 March 2023 4:56 PM GMT
100* partnership
100 partnership between Matthews and Sciver-Brunt in 49 deliveries and not once have they looked troubled tonight.
- 6 March 2023 4:54 PM GMT
Mumbai Indians are in a hurry
No respite for RCB bowlers and their fielding is not helping either. Debutant Shreyanka Patil smashed for 20 in the over. 11 needed in 7 overs now.
MI: 145/1 (13)
- 6 March 2023 4:51 PM GMT
Meghan Schutt taken to cleaners
There is no stopping Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt today. Three boundaries off Meghan Schutt's over and even the veteran is not spared.
Just 31 needed off 48.
MI: 125/1 (12)
- 6 March 2023 4:46 PM GMT
Looks almost too easy for Mumbai
RCB need to pick up a couple of wickets to slow down the game's pace and turn the drift towards them.
MI: 110/1 (11)
- 6 March 2023 4:44 PM GMT
100 up for Mumbai!
Back to back boundaries bring up hundred for the home side.
MI: 103/1 (10.2)
- 6 March 2023 4:41 PM GMT
HALF CENTURY FOR MATHEWS
The home crowd applauds the West Indian as she completes her half-century in 26 balls.