Women's Cricket
WPL LIVE: Gujarat Giants v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Gujarat Giants' clash against the RCB in the WPL 2023.
The two bottom most team of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) - Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, go head to head at the Brabourne Stadium today.
Who will register their first-ever WPL win?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 8 March 2023 2:52 PM GMT
Gujarat looking good
This has to be the best batting performance by the Gujarat Giants in the WPL so far. Halfway through the innings they have 97 on the board with Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner in the middle.
GG: 97/2 (10)
- 8 March 2023 2:46 PM GMT
DUNKLEY, OUT!
Sophia Dunkley's entertaining stay in the middle comes to an end. Looks to clear the long-off boundary against Shreyanka Patil but does not get enough power or elevation on that. Easy catch for Heather Knight.
GG: 82/2 (8)
- 8 March 2023 2:29 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY!
Gujarat Giants have scoed 64 runs in the powerplay, out of which 54 have come from the bat of Sophia Dunkley. Some domination this from the Englishwoman!
RCB need wickets and they need to find it quickly.
GG: 64/1 (6)
- 8 March 2023 2:25 PM GMT
50* for Sophia Dunkley
She is on carnage. Sophia Dunkley has the Brabourne on their feet. Smashes 23 runs off Preeti Bose and brings up her first WPL half century off just 18 balls.
THAT IS THE FASTEST WPL HALF CENTURY!
Gujarat Giants despite a maiden are bossing this powerplay.
GG: 59/1 (5)
- 8 March 2023 2:13 PM GMT
MEGHANA, OUT!
Schutt is hit for three boundaries in the third over, but the Australian hits back to remove S Meghana. Cramped for room as the batter looked to cut, the Indian only managed to edge it behind to Richa Ghosh.
GG: 22/1 (3)
- 8 March 2023 2:03 PM GMT
MAIDEN TO START!
This is a stunning start from RCB as Megan Schutt keeps Meghana tied to the striker's end with some tight lines. MAIDEN TO START THE MATCH!
GG: 0/0 (1)
- 8 March 2023 1:36 PM GMT
RCB PLAYING 11
One change for RCB as they bring in Poonam Khemnar in place of Disha Kasat.
Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Meghan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Khemnar
- 8 March 2023 1:33 PM GMT
GUJARAT GIANTS PLAYING 11
S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Mani Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
- 8 March 2023 1:31 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants win the toss
Sneh Rana wins the toss and the Gujarat Giants have opted to bat first. No changes in the playing 11 for them.