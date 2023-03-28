WPL: Inaugural edition sees highest viewership on any women’s event globally

The summit clash of the inaugural season of TATA WPL between eventual champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw more than 10 million new viewers tune in. With that, the first season of TATA WPL on JioCinema delivered the highest viewership on any Women’s events globally.



At the back of a robust content library along with exciting live action, JioCinema also clocked more than 50 minutes of watch-time per user per match on the TATA WPL.

In addition to 4K streaming, viewers enjoyed multi-cam setup, hype mode and the extensive panel of experts across multiple languages, helping the league surpass initial expectations and projections.



“Our vision is to nurture the TATA WPL into the biggest women’s sporting league in the world, and this is a big leap in that direction. To see it already on its way to becoming the largest viewed sports event in the world in the first season is a remarkable feat and testament to the potential,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“We’d like to thank our 50+ advertising partners that met us eye-to-eye on this vision, viewers who pushed us to raise the bar and deliver a world-class viewing experience.”