WPL: Delhi Capitals enter Eliminator with five-wicket win over UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals Women secured a place in the Eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League after registering a five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz Women in their final league-stage match at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

The result confirmed Delhi’s third-place finish on the points table with six points from eight matches, courtesy of four wins and four defeats. The victory also brought the league phase to a dramatic close, eliminating defending champions Mumbai Indians Women from playoff contention. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished top of the table, while Gujarat Giants secured second place to complete the playoff lineup.

Put in to bat, UP Warriorz struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 122 for 8 in their 20 overs. None of their batters managed to cross the 30-run mark, with Deepti Sharma top-scoring with 24 from 19 balls. Simran Shaikh and Shikha Pandey offered brief resistance, but consistent wickets prevented the Warriorz from posting a competitive total.

Delhi’s bowlers shared the workload effectively. Marizanne Kapp led the attack with figures of 3 for 30, while Chinelle Henry and Shree Charani picked up two wickets each to keep the scoring in check.

In reply, Delhi Capitals lost early wickets and were briefly under pressure during the modest chase. However, a steady partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues proved decisive. Wolvaardt anchored the innings with 47 off 36 balls, while Rodrigues provided momentum with a quick 26 off 16 deliveries, guiding the team home in 18.4 overs.

Delhi will now face Gujarat Giants Women in the Eliminator at the same venue on Tuesday, with the winner earning a spot in the final qualifier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

