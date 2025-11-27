Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE: Big names up for grabs as franchises gear up for bidding war - Updates

Stay updated with the WPL 2026 Auction LIVE from New Delhi. A total of 277 players, including Deepti Sharma and Meg Lanning, go under the hammer as teams battle for 73 available slots.

Women’s Premier League auction live

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Nov 2025 2:50 PM GMT

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2026, coming to you directly from New Delhi. The third edition of the league promises high drama even before a ball is bowled, with a mega auction that has drawn enormous interest across the cricketing world.

A total of 277 players are in the auction pool this year, all competing for 73 available spots, including 23 overseas slots. With multiple World Cup winners entering the fray and several emerging Indian stars attracting attention, franchises are expected to come armed with aggressive strategies and big budgets.

Among the headline names in today’s lineup are Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Kranti Goud, and N Sree Charani, all of whom are tipped to spark intense bidding from the start. Teams will be looking to secure their marquee players early before turning their focus to building balanced squads for the 2026 season.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

