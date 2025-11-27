Women's Cricket
WPL Auction 2026 LIVE: Big names up for grabs as franchises gear up for bidding war - Updates
Stay updated with the WPL 2026 Auction LIVE from New Delhi. A total of 277 players, including Deepti Sharma and Meg Lanning, go under the hammer as teams battle for 73 available slots.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2026, coming to you directly from New Delhi. The third edition of the league promises high drama even before a ball is bowled, with a mega auction that has drawn enormous interest across the cricketing world.
A total of 277 players are in the auction pool this year, all competing for 73 available spots, including 23 overseas slots. With multiple World Cup winners entering the fray and several emerging Indian stars attracting attention, franchises are expected to come armed with aggressive strategies and big budgets.
Among the headline names in today’s lineup are Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Kranti Goud, and N Sree Charani, all of whom are tipped to spark intense bidding from the start. Teams will be looking to secure their marquee players early before turning their focus to building balanced squads for the 2026 season.
LIVE Updates:
- 27 Nov 2025 2:50 PM GMT
A few more last-minute scalp completes the minimum 15-member squad for a couple of teams
Chloe Tryon - 30 Lacs - UP Warriorz
Triveni Vasistha - 20 Lacs - Mumbai Indians
Poonam Khemnar - 10 Lacs - Mumbai Indians
Shivani Singh - 10 Lacs - Gujarat Giants
Tara Norris - 10 Lacs - UP Warriorz
Lucy Hamilton - 10 Lacs - Delhi Capitals
- 27 Nov 2025 2:32 PM GMT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru improves their middle order lineup with Grace Harris
Bought the explosive Australian batter Grace for 75 Lacs
- 27 Nov 2025 1:52 PM GMT
The first accelerated session has concluded!
Here is the remaining purse for all teams:
Gujarat Giants: 2.55 Cr - Total Players: 11
Up Warriorz: 1.45 Cr - Total Players: 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1.25 Cr - Total Players: 12
Mumbai Indians: 80 Lacs - Total Players: 11
Delhi Capitals: 80 Lacs - Total Players: 12
- 27 Nov 2025 1:49 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants are on a roll! Add four players to their roster within 5-10 minutes
Georgia Wareham - 1 Cr
Tanuja Kanwer - 45 Lacs
Anushka Sharma - 45 Lacs
Kanika Ahuja - 30 Lacs
- 27 Nov 2025 1:31 PM GMT
Pacers in Big Demand! 3 Indian fast bowlers went big
Arundhati Reddy - RCB - 75 Lacs
S Sanjana - Mumbai Indians - 75 Lacs
Pooja Vastrakar - RCB - 85 Lacs
- 27 Nov 2025 1:28 PM GMT
A big fight for the star Indian pacer Shikha Pandey between RCB and UPW
RCB went everything they had for Sikha, but were still outbid by UP Warriorz, who had a bigger purse, adding Shikha to the roster for 2.40 Lacs.
- 27 Nov 2025 12:41 PM GMT
The first stage of the auction is over!
Accelerated session to follow after a 45-minute break