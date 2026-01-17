WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell power RCB to fourth straight win

Skipper Smriti Mandhana and pacer Lauren Bell starred as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to record their fourth win in as many matches in the 2026 Women's Premier League on Saturday.

Having opted to bowl first, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a spectacular start as they reduced the Capitals 10/4 in just 1.2 overs as Bell (3-26) and Sayali Sathgare (3-27) ripped apart their top order.

Opener Shafali Verma steadied the innings for the Capitals, scoring 41-ball 62 with five boundaries and four sixes.

Later, a few vital contributions down the order from Sneh Rana (22) and WPL debutant Lucy Hamilton (19-ball 36) helped the Capitals post a respectable 166/10 in their 20 overs, helping them recover from a precarious spot.





Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the season 2 champions, did not have the best of starts as Grace Harris walked back for 1.

It remained the only sniff of joy the Delhi Capitals would have in the match as Mandhana and Georgia Voll shut the door on them with a massive 142-run stand for the second wicket.

Mandhana hit 13 boundaries and three sixes in her 61-ball stay before falling to Nandini Sharma, caught at point, just four short of what could have been the first-ever century in WPL history.

When the skipper fell, RCB needed just 11 more to win. Voll (54*) and Richa Ghosh (7*) ensured that they get there without any hiccups for a comprehensive win.



