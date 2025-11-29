BCCI announces schedule for Women’s Premier League 2026; season to run from January 9 to February 5

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026, confirming that the tournament will run from January 9 to February 5 next year. The fourth edition of the league will be hosted across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, marking its return with an expanded player pool following Thursday’s mega auction.

The season will open in Navi Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-profile clash. The city will stage 11 matches from January 9 to 17, setting the tone for a competitive league phase. Teams will feature revamped squads with several high-value signings from the auction, promising strong early matchups.

After the Navi Mumbai leg, the competition shifts to Vadodara, which will host the remaining 11 league fixtures as well as the Playoffs. The Vadodara phase begins with Gujarat Giants taking on RCB, followed by a rematch of the 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. League matches will run through February 1, ahead of a rest day.

The Eliminator, featuring the teams finishing second and third on the points table, is scheduled for February 3. The winner will advance to the Final, where they will meet the table topper on February 5 in Vadodara. The title clash will bring the season to a close as one of five franchises lifts the WPL trophy for 2026.

With several squads strengthened significantly through the auction, WPL 2026 is expected to deliver a tightly contested season. Emerging Indian players will compete alongside seasoned internationals, adding both depth and unpredictability to the tournament.

Full schedule:















