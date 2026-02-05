WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift second title

It was a fourth consecutive heartbreak for Delhi Capitals as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a six-wicket win to lift the 2026 Women's Premier League title at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday.

Rubbing further salt on the wounds of the Capitals, it was Radha Yadav – who had finished runners-up in the previous three editions with them – who hit the winning runs to guide the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second title win.

Smriti Mandhana's decision to bowl first in a high stakes match seemed to have backfired as the Delhi Capitals posted a massive 203/4 in the first innings.

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show with a 37-ball 57, while Chinelle Henry shone with an explosive 15-ball 35 lower down the order to push the total beyond the 200-run mark.

Laura Wolvaardt (44) also played a vital role, stitching a 76-run stand with Rodrigues for the third wicket.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not have the best of starts to the chase, as Grace Harris (9) fell cheaply in just the second over.

However, Georgia Voll turned the tide along with Mandhana as the duo added a record 165-run stand off just 92 deliveries for the second wicket to dash the Capitals' hopes.

#News | Royal Challengers Bengaluru crowned 2026 Women's Premier League champions👑



Smriti Mandhana and co lift their second title, beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets🔥



A fourth successive runner-up finish for the Capitals💔#WPL2026 #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/0c6XFIWzDZ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 5, 2026





It was Voll, who took the role of the aggressor as Mandhana took her time to settle in. The Australian batter scored 14 boundaries in her 54-ball 79.

But once Mandhana got her eye in, she was the more dangerous of the two. The southpaw three sixes and 12 boundaries in her 41-ball 87.

The Delhi Capitals sensed a late comeback as Voll and Richa Ghosh fell in quick succession to Minnu Mani and Nandini Sharma respectively.

However, Mandhana kept the required run rate in check before she was cleaned up by Henry with 13 runs more to get.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru seemed to have dug themselves into a hole, but Yadav with consecutive boundaries ensured that she finishes on the right side of the result on fourth time of asking.