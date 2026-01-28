WPL 2026: Phoebe Litchfield ruled out; UP Warriorz name Amy Jones as replacement

In a major blow for UP Warriorz, their leading run scorer Phoebe Litchfield has been ruled out of the 2026 Women's Premier League season with an injury.

The team has named England's Amy Jones as a replacement for the left-handed Australian batter.

"UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Amy Jones as an injury replacement for Phoebe Litchfield for the remainder of TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026," a statement from the WPL read.

🚨 OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



A new Warrior joins the ranks 💛



Amy Jones comes in as a replacement for Phoebe Litchfield. #UPWarriorz #UttarDega #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/xVQBXDffT3 — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) January 28, 2026

Litchfield has featured in all six matches for the Warriorz in the ongoing season and scored 243 runs at an average of 40.50 and strike rate of 154.78.

She has also hit 30 boundaries and ten sixes in ten innings and is the third highest run scorer this edition, only behind Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Jones, a wicketkeeper batter, will join the Warriorz set up at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

She has played 125 T20Is, scoring 1666 runs at a strike rate of 121.60.