WPL 2026: Reigning champs Mumbai Indians open account with win over Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals batting unit except Chinelle Henry failed to get going as they fell to a 50-run loss at the hands of reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the 2026 Women's Premier League on Saturday.

Having opted to chase after winning the toss, the Capitals were bowled out for 145 with an over to spare in the second innings.

A 33-ball 56 from Henry with five boundaries and three sixes was the only saving grace for the three-times runner up as they fell to a loss in their campaign opener.

Nicola Carey and Amelia Kerr were the star of the show with the ball for Mumbai Indians, picking up three wickets apiece. Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with two wickets as they cruised to a comfortable victory after having lost their opening match just a day before.





Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians posted a daunting 195/4 in their quota of 20 overs in the first innings.

They didn't have the best of starts as Kerr fell for a golden duck but Sciver-Brunt anchored the innings first with G Kamalini and then with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Brunt hit 13 boundaries in her 46-ball 70, while Harmanpreet was at her best smashing three sixes and eight boundaries in her unbeaten 42-ball 74.



