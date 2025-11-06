WPL 2026 Mega Auction: RCB names Malolan Rangarajan as new Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have appointed Malolan Rangarajan as the Head Coach for the Women’s Premier League (WPL), with Australian Luke Williams stepping down after two seasons in charge.

Malolan is no stranger to the setup, having served in a role as Williams’ assistant coach right from the inception of the WPL in 2023. Williams and Malolan, in partnership with skipper Smriti Mandhana, delivered RCB's first trophy in franchise history in WPL 2024.

Malolan’s association with RCB dates back to 2019, when the former First-Class cricketer was named as the franchise’s Head of Scouting. He has since donned multiple hats, and this appointment adds significant responsibility to an already accomplished resume.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last 6 years in various roles, has now been appointed as HEAD COACH for the upcoming WPL cycle.



More details, and WPL retentions announcement soon…

On his new role, Malolan said, “I’m very excited and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the women’s team. I want to acknowledge Luke’s contribution and impact, which led to RCB’s title win in 2024.”

He continued, “The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge, giving us the chance to shape the next phase of the squad while having a strong core to consider for retentions.”

Reflecting on his rapport with skipper Smriti Mandhana, Malolan remarked, “Over the past three years, I’ve developed a great working relationship with Smriti, as well as the coaching and support staff, and I look forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the success that RCB fans deserve."

Mandhana expressed confidence in Malolan's new appointment and said, “I want to congratulate Malolan Rangarajan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB in the WPL. I share a great rapport with him, and I’ve enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He’s been a positive influence on the girls over the last three years, and I’m confident of working well together, leading RCB to success in the upcoming season.”

Offering the franchise’s perspective, RCB COO Rajesh Menon stated, “Malolan has been integral to RCB’s growth story, and his transition to Head Coach is a natural progression. Having been part of the RCB Women’s team’s core group since the inaugural season, he brings deep familiarity with the team’s culture. This aligns with our vision for the club, and Malo understands RCB’s distinctive style of play.”