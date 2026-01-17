WPL 2026: Litchfield, Lanning lead UP Warriorz to second win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper Meg Lanning and the young Phoebe Litchfield hit half-centuries as the UP Warriorz registered a second win in three days over the reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first, the Warriorz posted a challenging 182/7 in their 20 overs on the back of a 119-run partnership between Lanning (70) and Litchfield (61).

The duo combined to hit 18 boundaries and three sixes as they took the Mumbai Indians bowlers to the cleaners.





However to the reigning champions' credit, they managed to pull things back considerably once Litchfield was prized out by Amanjot Kaur in the 13th over.

Harleen Deol and Chloe Tyron made vital contributions for the Warriorz, but some exceptional bowling in the death from Nat Sciver-Brunt (2-22) and Amelia Kerr (3-28) ensured that they didn't cross the 200-run mark.

Mumbai Indians started the chase with another new opening pair as Sajana Sajeevan walked out to kickstart the chase alongside Hayley Matthews.

All of Mumbai Indians top four batters got starts and touched the double digits but none among them could convert it into anything big with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 18 being the highest.

With the match fast slipping away from their hands, Amelia Kerr (49*) and Amanjot Kaur (41) put a brave fight only to fall short by 22 runs.

Kerr hit six boundaries and a six, while Amanjot found scored four boundaries and three sixes in her 24-ball stay.

Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for the UP Warriorz with figures of 2-30.



