WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues shines as Delhi Capitals hand Mumbai Indians third straight loss

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion under pressure as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets to hand them their third successive loss in the 2026 Women's Premier League at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Rodrigues finished unbeaten on 51 with five boundaries and a six as the Capitals chased down 155/3 with an over to spare.

With the match seemingly slipping out of Capitals' hands even after a solid platform laid by openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee with a 63-run opening partnership, Rodrigues brought out her A-game.

As the required rate climbed, Rodrigues went down on one knee and swiped Nat-Sciver Brunt for a six over mid-wicket in the 17th over.

She followed it up with twin boundaries – a trademark late cut and a funky reverse sweep – off Hayley Matthews in the next over to bring the Capitals closer to victory.





She hit another boundary off Sciver-Brunt towards the square leg region to bring up her half-century off 36 deliveries in the 19th over. Marizanne Kapp hit the winning shot – a six over midwicket – to close off the match.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals had Mumbai Indians in trouble after opting to bowl first. They reduced the reigning champions to 21-2 in 4.1 overs as Kapp and Nandini Sharma troubled the Mumbai Indians openers.

The former, in particular, was breathing fire as she finished with figures of 1-8 in four overs, the most economical spell in WPL history.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (65) and Harmanpreet Kaur (41) steadied the ship slowly for Mumbai Indians but once the latter fell prey to Sree Charani, there were no real fireworks to finish the innings.

The win for Delhi Capitals means that four teams are now level at 4 points apiece, heating up the race to play-offs.