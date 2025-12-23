WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues named Delhi Capitals captain

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues was named the captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League on Tuesday.

Rodrigues was the first pick Capitals made in the inaugural WPL auction three years ago in 2022 for Rs 2.2 crore.

The 25-year-old has since been a vital cog in the wheel as the vice-captain of the Capitals' setup, which finished as runners-up in each of the first three editions of the tournament.

#News | Delhi Capitals name Jemimah Rodrigues as captain for upcoming Women's Premier League season!



She will take over from Meg Lanning, under whom the franchise reached three consecutive finals.

With Australia's Meg Lanning released ahead of the 2026 WPL auction, Rodrigues' elevation to the top was an expected move.