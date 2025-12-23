Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues named Delhi Capitals captain
Jemimah Rodrigues was the vice-captain of Delhi Capitals for the first three editions of WPL.
Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues was named the captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League on Tuesday.
Rodrigues was the first pick Capitals made in the inaugural WPL auction three years ago in 2022 for Rs 2.2 crore.
The 25-year-old has since been a vital cog in the wheel as the vice-captain of the Capitals' setup, which finished as runners-up in each of the first three editions of the tournament.
With Australia's Meg Lanning released ahead of the 2026 WPL auction, Rodrigues' elevation to the top was an expected move.
"It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team. It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL," said Rodrigues.
Rodrigues has so far featured in 27 matches for the Capitals, scoring 507 runs at an impressive strike rate of 139.67.
She has also played 113 T20Is for India, scoring 2,444 runs, including 14 half-centuries, at an average of 30.93.
The 2026 Women's Premier League is slated to start in just over a fortnight on 9 January.
