WPL 2026: Harmanpreet masterclass leads Mumbai Indians to their highest successful chase

A batting masterclass from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her second in as many matches, led Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the 2026 Women's Premier League on Wednesday.

Having walked out to the middle with the reigning champions struggling at 37/2 in the powerplay, Harmanpreet put up a stunning batting display.

She paced her innings excellently, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 43 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes to lead the Mumbai Indians to their highest successful chase in the tournament.

The knock also helped Harmanpreet cross 1000 runs in the WPL, becoming the first Indian player to do so. She also has ten half-centuries in the tournament now, the highest in its short history.





She found an able ally first in Amanjot Kaur, who scored an impressive 26-ball 40 with seven boundaries. While Harmanpreet looked to settle in, Amanjot kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace for the team in blue.

Later, Nicola Carey scored an unbeaten 23-ball 38, which included 20 runs off Renuka Thakur's 16th over to help Mumbai Indians to their second consecutive win.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians had won the toss and opted to field first. The decision seemed to have backfired as Gujarat Giants piled on a 192/5 in their 20 overs.

Kanika Ahuja scored a quick fire 18-ball 35, while Georgia Wareham with an unbeaten 33-ball 43 and Bharti Fulmali with an even dangerous 15-ball 36 had applied the finishing touches to push the Giants past 190.

The win for Mumbai Indians marked their eighth win over the Gujarat Giants in as many encounters.