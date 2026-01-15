WPL 2026: Harleen Deol leads UP Warriorz to first win of season

A day after being retired hurt for struggling to score at a good strike rate, Harleen Deol returned with vengeance to lead UP Warriorz to their first win of the 2026 Women's Premier League on Thursday.

Deol scored an unbeaten 64 off just 39 deliveries with 12 boundaries as the Warriorz chased down the target of 162 with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

Having walked out to bat in the eighth over of the chase, Deol got going straight away with consecutive boundaries off Amelia Kerr.

The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup winner never looked back as she creamed boundaries off everyone including Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, and the young Sanskriti Gupta.





Deol found a good partner in Phoebe Litchfield, who scored a steady 22-ball 25 before being prized out by Kerr.

An attacking unbeaten 11-ball 27 with four boundaries and a six from Chloe Tyron helped the Warriorz close off the chase comfortably after Litchfield's wicket.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians had post 161/5 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Sciver-Brunt once again led the charge with the bat for the two-time champions, scoring 65 off 43 delivers with nine boundaries and a six.

Amanjot Kaur scored 38 off 33 balls opening the batting as Mumbai Indians dropped their incumbent opener Hayley Matthews in favour of the in-form Nicola Carey.

Carey once again provided the finishing touches for them in the first innings with an unbeaten 20-ball 32.

Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Asha Sobhana all picked up a wicket each for the Warriorz in what was an all-round effort.



