WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals make fourth straight final

The Delhi Capitals stormed into a fourth straight final as they took down Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the 2026 Women's Premier League eliminator on Tuesday.

The three-time runner-ups chased down the total with 26 balls to spare after opting to field first as the Giants' run ended in the eliminator for a second consecutive season.

Asked to chase 169 in the must win match, the Capitals were never really in trouble as openers Lizelle Lee (43) and Shafali Verma (31) stitched an 89-run stand in 7.1 overs.





Though both of them fell to Georgia Wareham in the same over, skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (41) and Laura Wolvaardt (32*) ensured that the Capitals stayed on track.

Even as Rodrigues fell with nine runs still to get, Marizanne Kapp ensured that she provided able support to her South African counterpart Wolvaardt to send the Capitals into the title clash.

Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Giants batters barring Beth Mooney (62*) fell like a pack of cards. The Australian wicketkeeper batted through the innings to ensure the Giants put up a respectable total.

The only other notable contribution was Wareham's 25-ball 35. Kashvee Gautam (18) then provided a late blitz lower down the order in what was a shoddy batting effort from the home team.

The win for Capitals means that they have scripted a wonderful turnaround after having started the season with two consecutive losses.

They will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final in a repeat of the Season 2 title clash.



