WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru first loss of the season

A disciplined all-round effort from Delhi Capitals helped them topple table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the 2026 Women's Premier League on Saturday.

Having opted to bowl first after winning the toss, the three-time runners up put up arguably the best bowling performance of the season as they bowled out Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 109.

No batter other than skipper Smriti Mandhana (34) really got going for the former champions as the Capitals bowlers kept things tight.

Roaring into the Top 2⃣ 💙@DelhiCapitals with a dominant 7⃣-wicket win in Vadodara to jump to 2nd spot on the points table 👏



Scorecard ▶️





Marizanne Kapp (2-17), Minnu Mani (2-18), and Chinelle Henry (2-22) ran through the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting order with two wickets apiece.

The young Nandni Sharma continued her good run of form, picking up three late wickets to cap off what was a splendid bowling display.

With a partly total to chase, the Delhi Capitals were never really in trouble. Despite losing openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee within the first four overs, they stayed on track.

A 52-run stand between skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and Laura Wolvaardt (42*) for the third wicket brought them closer to the target.

Even though Rodrigues was scalped by the left-arm spin of Radha Yadav with 34 runs still required, Wolvaardt found an able ally in Marizanne Kapp (19*).

Together the South African duo ensured that there were no further hiccups for the Capitals as they chased down the target with more than four overs to spare to get themselves a good NRR boost.

The loss marked the first defeat of the season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are the only team to have booked the play-off spot so far.