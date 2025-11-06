WPL 2026: Retained player lists revealed ahead of November mega-auction

Ahead of the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), all five franchises have submitted their final list of retained players before the mega-auction, which will be held in the final week of November.

The official announcement is set to be made today on Star Sports following the India vs Australia 4th T20I.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that each franchise can retain up to five players, including a maximum of three Indian players and two overseas internationals. The retention slabs are structured from ₹3.5 crore for the top player to ₹50 lakh for the fifth retained slot. Teams opting to retain fewer players will receive Right to Match (RTM) cards for the auction.

Surprisingly, UP Warriorz have not retained India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who served as one of the team’s key players in previous editions. The team’s only confirmed retention is young batter Shweta Sehrawat.

Delhi Capitals have retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad, maintaining a balanced core of Indian and overseas players.

Mumbai Indians continue with Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini, and Hayley Matthews, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have kept Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil.

Gujarat Giants have retained Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney.

The upcoming WPL 2025 auction is expected to feature several marquee names, with Deepti Sharma likely to be among the most sought-after players in the pool.

Full List of Retentions:

Delhi Capitals - Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad

Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini, and Hayley Mathews

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil

Gujarat Giants - Ash Gardner and Beth Mooney

UP Warriorz - Shweta Sehrawat