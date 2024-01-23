WPL 2024 schedule announced, Mumbai Indians to face Delhi Capitals in opener

The schdule for the second edition of the Women's Premier League 2024 has been announced on Tuesday. Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the tournament on February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The final of the tournament will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 17 in New Delhi. The eliminator will take place on March 15 at the same venue.

Like the last edition, this edition of the WPL will be played in two cities - Bengaluru and Delhi.

A total of 22 matches will be played in around a month. All matches will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

The top three teams in the league stage will qualify for the playoffs. The team that tops the league standings will earn direct qualifcation to the final, while the second and third placed teams will have to compete in the Eliminator on March 15.

In the first edition of the WPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final.

WPL 2024 Full Schedule:

February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

February 26 - UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 1 - UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 7 - UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi

March 17 - Final in Delhi