WPL 2023: Predicted XI of all five franchises

With the much-awaited Women's Premier League auction finishing, we have a final look of all the five teams.

Here is how all the predicted XI of all five teams look like:

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

The capital city franchise followed the philosophy of backing youth from Men's IPL and invested heavily in the youth. They snapped the Indian duo of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. With the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Meg Lanning in their kitty, Delhi will depend on their experience for the leadership.

Delhi Capitals have brought in Tara Norris of USA and it will help them field five foreigners under the associate nation rule.

Predicted XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(C), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Tara Norris/Titas Sadhu

Bench: Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhter

Gujarat Giants Predicted XI

Unlike the other teams, Gujarat Giants went hard on the foreign investment and picked up some big names. With Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Giants are pretty much clear on their leadership roles and foreign quota players.

Predicted XI: Beth Mooney(C & WK), Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Hurley Gala, Monica Patel

Bench: Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil, Georgia Wareham,

UP Warriorz Predicted XI

The first-timers of Indian franchise cricket, UP Warriorz exhausted their purse early and have 16 players in their squad. They have some India regulars and some foreign big names such as Healy, Tahila, Shabnim.

Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahila McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma (C), Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, S Yashasri

Bench: Grace Harris,Devika Vaidya, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI:

The most successful franchise in Men's IPL started well but at the end of auction were scampering to complete their squad. Mumbai Indians bagged Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and English all-rounder Natalie Sciver. Despite spending the whole purse, MI finished with 17 players.

Predicted XI: Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon,Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque,



Bench: Humairaa Kaazi, Dhara Gujjar, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Isabelle Wong, Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore have too many foreign options to chose from and they have a solid Indian core with Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (WK), Ellyse Perry, Meghan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur, Preeti Bose, Asha Shobana

Bench: Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar, Dane Van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar