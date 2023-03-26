Women's Cricket
WPL 2023 Final LIVE: Delhi Capitals v/s Mumbai Indians- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Who will be the inaugural champions of the Women's Premier League? Follow our LIVE to find out.
It's Meg Lanning v/s Harmanpreet Kaur once again, and this time, it's at the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League! Lanning's Delhi Capitals will face off Kaur's Mumbai Indians to decide who will be the first time champions of the competition.
Live Updates
- 26 March 2023 2:48 PM GMT
We are halfway through the first innings
Ishaque proves to be expensive in this over as she lets 12 runs away.
DC: 68/3 (10)
- 26 March 2023 2:44 PM GMT
Matthews joins the list of economic bowling
Hayley Matthews handed the ball, and she does justice to the decision. Only three runs off her first over. The DC batters need to step up their game.
DC: 56/3 (9)
- 26 March 2023 2:38 PM GMT
Another great over by Wong
Only five runs off Wong's third over, as the match goes into a strategic timeout.
DC: 53/3 (8)
- 26 March 2023 2:33 PM GMT
Expensive over from Kerr
Kerr concedes a couple of boundaries in her first over as skipper Lanning and Kapp try to build a partnership.
DC: 48/3 (7)
- 26 March 2023 2:27 PM GMT
Wong continues her fine form
After scalping Jemimah, she doesn't allow much runs in the over.
DC: 37/3 (5)
- 26 March 2023 2:24 PM GMT
JEMIMAH OUT
Another full toss proves to be deadly for Delhi's top order as Issy Wong picks up another wicket, this time of Jemimah Rodrigues, who tries to cut it and instead, gives a catch straight to Hayley Matthews.
DC: 35/3 (4.2)
- 26 March 2023 2:22 PM GMT
Good fielding displayed by the Mumbai players
Pooja Vastrakar and skipper Harmanpreet diving to save a couple of important runs.
DC: 34/2 (4)
- 26 March 2023 2:19 PM GMT
Three fours off the over
Jemimah drives a couple of boundaries.
DC: 29/2 (3)
- 26 March 2023 2:12 PM GMT
ALICE CAPSEY, OUT!
Yet another full-toss from Issy Wong and yet another Delhi Capital wicket falls as Alice Capsey chips one straight to Amanjot Kaur in the off-side. They once again check for a waist high no-ball, and once again it goes in favour of the Mumbai Indians.
That was a stunning catch from Amanjot Kaur, diving forward.
DC: 12/2 (1.4)