“This is 1983 for women’s cricket”: Twitter reacts as India lifts their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup

India has done it.

After years of heartbreaks, near-misses, and what-ifs, the Indian women’s cricket team are finally world champions, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final to clinch their first-ever world title.

As the final wicket fell and Harmanpreet Kaur’s team erupted in celebration, the world of cricket, fans, legends, and icons turned to social media to celebrate a victory that many are calling a turning point in women’s sport.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour…”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle perfectly captured the emotion and magnitude of the moment, tweeting:

“World Champions. At the stroke of the midnight hour India awakes to history. This is a moment in time that will change the course of the women’s game.”

It was a nod to both India’s independence speech and to a night that may redefine how women’s cricket is seen and supported in the country.

“This is Indian women’s 1983 moment"

A fan summed up what many felt across the nation:

“This is Indian Women’s cricket's 1983 moment.”

Just as Kapil Dev’s men sparked a cricketing revolution 42 years ago, the 2025 team’s triumph promises to do the same for generations of young girls who now see themselves reflected on the world stage.

☑️1983, Kapil Dev

☑️2025, Harmanpreet Kaur



“There are decades where nothing happens…”

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer added a poetic touch to the celebrations, quoting a line that resonated deeply:

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”

The week India lifted the trophy will undoubtedly be remembered as one of those rare, history-altering moments.

“The global women’s game is booming”

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was gracious in defeat and glowing in praise for the growth of the women’s game:

“Congratulations, Team India. Hold your heads high, @ProteasWomenCSA. The global women’s game is booming… what a final, what a tournament!”

“They have inspired countless young girls”

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reflected on how 1983 inspired him—and how 2025 will do the same for millions more:

“1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams.

Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud.”

“What a performance!”

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra joined the chorus of applause:

“World Champions! Congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team as they win their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title. What a performance!”

From fans waving the tricolor in Mumbai to tweets pouring in from across the world, the sentiment was unanimous: this wasn’t just a win, it was history.

India’s women had waited decades for their moment. Now, they have it, and in doing so, they’ve rewritten the story of Indian cricket.

For Indian women’s cricket, this is 1983 all over again, only this time, it’s brighter, louder, and beautifully theirs.