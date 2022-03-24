Women's World Cup: England keep semifinals hope alive with a win over Pakistan

A dominant England dished out a fine all-round performance to crush Pakistan by nine wickets and keep themselves in the reckoning for a place in the semifinals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup here on Thursday.

Bowling first, England bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 105 in 41.3 overs, and then, chased down the target with as many as 184 balls to spare. Opting to field after winning the toss, opening bowler Katherine Brunt (3/17) and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/18) led England's brilliant display with the ball at the Hagley Oval.

When their turn to bat came, opener Danni Wyatt top-scored with an unbeaten, aggressive 68-ball 76 while captain Heather Knight remained not out on 24 in 36 deliveries. With the massive win, England have not just moved to six points on the table but also have a better net run rate than India and are placed at the fourth place.

A huge win for England as they beat Pakistan by nine wickets and boost their net run-rate 🔥#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/Mgpk5qcDMI — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 24, 2022

Needing to win the game at all costs, Brunt gave England the best and Pakistan the worst possible start by removing Nahida Khan in the very first ball of the match. Brunt bowled it full around middle and off and as the ball moved away, it took a thick edge off Nahida's bat to the first slip.

Pakistan were none for one, and it soon became 11 for two when skipper Bismah Maroof was run out while going for a needless second run. Pakistan found themselves in dire straits thanks to another horrible run out, this time the victim being Omaima Sohail off a Tammy Beaumont direct hit in the 14th over with the score reading 33 for three.

It became 53 for four when Brunt had Nida Dar trapped in front of the wicket with a ball that pitched on middle and leg before hitting her low on the front pad. The batter opted for a review but it did went in her favour, as the English rejoiced. Pakistan could add just five more runs before the set Sidra Ameen (32), the innings' top-scorer, played a fast Brunt delivery on to the stumps while looking to guide it to the third man region.

Wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz contributed 23 before Ecclestone wrapped up the Pakistan innings. The whether got a bit gloomy in Christchurch as England began their reply, but that did not come in way of their chase as they sealed the game in their favour in only 19.2 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 105 all out in 41.3 overs (Sidra Ameen 32; Katherine Brunt 3/17, Sophie Ecclestone 3/18) England: 107/1 in 19.2 overs (Danni Wyatt 76 not out).