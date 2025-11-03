ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Record-breaking moments of India vs South Africa final

The Indian women’s cricket team scripted history by lifting their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai late on Sunday night.

The historic win marked a defining chapter for Indian women’s cricket and highlighted some landmark performances and record-breaking moments.

Here’s a look at some of the milestone moments that defined the grand finale:

Shafali Verma: Youngest batter to score a fifty in a World Cup final

At just 21 years, Shafali Verma became the youngest batter to score a fifty in a Women’s World Cup final. The explosive opener smashed 87 runs off 78 balls, registering her personal best ODI score and her second World Cup fifty, both coming against South Africa.

Her blistering partnership of 104 runs with Smriti Mandhana gave India the perfect start, and the duo also crossed the 1,000-run career partnership milestone, becoming only the fourth Indian opening pair to achieve the feat.

Shafali then returned to deliver with the ball, scooping two for 36. She was later declared the Player of the Match.

India’s imposing 298 in the final

India’s score of 298 was the second-highest total in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. South Africa’s chase ended at 246, 52 runs short of the target.. Had the Proteas chased it down, it would have been the highest successful chase in a Women’s ODI World Cup final.

However, the record still stands in the name of England, who chased 167 for 6 against New Zealand in the 2009 final. South Africa’s brave effort ended 52 runs short of the target at 246.

Harmanpreet, Wolvaardt, and Smriti rewrite records

Several batting milestones tumbled as the final reached its peak.

Harmanpreet Kaur became the highest run-scorer in Women’s World Cup knockouts, tallying 311 runs across the semifinal and final. Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa finished as the tournament’s top run-getter with 571 runs in 9 innings, breaking Alyssa Healy’s 2022 record of 509 runs. Smriti Mandhana became India’s highest run-scorer in a single World Cup edition, amassing 434 runs, surpassing Mithali Raj’s 409 from 2017. Richa Ghosh smashed the most sixes (12) in the tournament, equalling the record of Deandra Dottin and Lizelle Lee.

Deepti Sharma’s magical spell

All-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered one of the greatest performances ever seen in a World Cup final. Her figures of 5 for 39 made her the first spinner in history to claim a five-wicket haul in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. She played a pivotal role in breaking South Africa’s momentum and turning the game in India’s favour. She was declared the Player of the Tournament for her contribution.

South Africa’s power hitters leave a mark too

Even in defeat, South African players had their moments of brilliance. Annerie Dercksen smashed the biggest six of the tournament — a monstrous 84-metre hit off Radha Yadav, a record that lit up the final.

Sunday’s win over South Africa will be remembered for years to come.