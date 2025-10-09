ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s valiant 94 goes in vain as South Africa beats India

India’s hopes of continuing their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 were dashed as South Africa pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win at the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Thursday.

Despite Richa Ghosh’s stunning 94 off 77 balls, a composed, unbeaten 84 from Nadine de Klerk guided the Proteas home with seven balls to spare.

Put in to bat, India started brightly with openers adding 55 runs, but a middle-order collapse left them reeling at 102 for six. Richa Ghosh then launched a counterattack, smashing 11 fours and four sixes to rescue India’s innings.

#News India suffer their first defeat in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa as Nadine de Klerk finished in style, hitting two maximums to secure a win. 📷#ICCWorldCup #WomensWorldCup #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/FYfSNbVZWC — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 9, 2025

Her 94-run knock lifted India to 251 all out in 49.5 overs, but the lack of support from the lower order proved costly.

In reply, South Africa built their chase steadily. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt anchored the innings with a fluent 70, while Chloe Tryon chipped in with a vital 49.

The chase took a tense turn when India struck in quick succession, but Nadine de Klerk’s fearless batting turned the game back in South Africa’s favour. Her 84 off 54 balls, featuring five sixes and eight fours, sealed the win as South Africa finished at 252/7 in 48.5 overs.

With this result, South Africa boosted their semifinal hopes, while India will rue missed chances in the field and a mid-innings batting collapse that cost them crucial points in their World Cup campaign.