Women’s World Cup 2025: Kranti, Deepti star as India defeat Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo

India continued their dominance over Pakistan in women’s ODI cricket with a convincing 88-run victory in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Defending a total of 247, India’s bowlers dismantled Pakistan’s chase to bowl them out for 159 in 43 overs.

Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) spearheaded India’s attack, striking at crucial moments to keep the pressure on Pakistan throughout the innings.

The result marked India’s 12th consecutive win against Pakistan in women’s ODIs and lifted them to the top of the group standings.

Sidra Amin’s lone fight in vain

Pakistan’s reply was anchored by opener Sidra Amin, who fought hard with a 106-ball 81 that included six boundaries and a six.

However, repeated lapses in support from the other end and missed opportunities from India’s fielders failed to change the outcome.

Sidra was dropped four times but could not find a stable partner, with Natalia Pervaiz (33) the only other batter to cross 20. Their 69-run stand was broken by Kranti, who had Natalia caught at point, after which Pakistan’s resistance quickly faded.

Earlier, India posted 247 from their 50 overs, with Harleen Deol (46) and Richa Ghosh (35 not out) making key contributions. Pakistan’s Diana Baig impressed with the ball, claiming 4/69, while Fatima Sana Khan added 2/38.

India’s sharp new-ball burst from Renuka Singh Thakur and Kranti ensured Pakistan never settled into the chase.

Despite some lapses in the field and review errors, Deepti and Sneh Rana closed out the innings to hand India their second straight victory in the tournament.

Brief Scores:

India 247 in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Richa Ghosh 35*; Diana Baig 4/69)

Pakistan 159 in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81; Kranti Gaud 3/20, Deepti Sharma 3/45)

India won by 88 runs.