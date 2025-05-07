Women’s Tri-Series: Jemimah & Deepti power India to final

The loss against hosts Sri Lanka weighed heavily on India when they took the field against South Africa on Wednesday.

They had their work cut out, but riding on the back of Jemimah Rodrigues’ sparkling ton and a stellar all-round performance from Deepti Sharma, India booked a date with hosts Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Tri-Series on Sunday.

Jemimah's stunning knock

Put into bat after losing the toss, India was reduced to 3/50 in the 7th over.

Walking out to bat at the stage, Jemimah knew she had to resurrect the inning. And she did just that and more.

With 15 hits to the fence and one maximum, she registered 123 runs that changed the complexion of the game. She was involved in two vital partnerships.

The first, with Smriti Mandhana, yielded 88 (99). The second, with Deepti Sharma, consolidated the score for India.

That partnership of 122 (115) ensured that India had enough on the board. And by the time Jemimah fell in the 43rd over and Deepti departed in the 50th, India had a strong total on the board – 337/9.

Amanjot and Deepti do the job

In response, South Africa began with caution. But at 4/159 in the 30th over, the job at hand appeared too much of an uphill task for them.

Amanjot Kaur picked up 3/59 and she was ably supported by Deepti Sharma’s 2/57.

While Annerie Dercksen 81 (80) led South Africa’s response and skipper Chloe Tryon 67 (43) led the rearguard action with stoppages owing to rain, the South African’s fell 23 runs short.

Jemimah Rodrigues’s ton on the day was the 3rd fastest hundred for India in women’s ODIs and it was also the 2nd highest score while batting at No.5 or lower in women’s ODIs.

And for an outstanding performance with the bat, Jemimah walked away with the well deserved player of the match honours.