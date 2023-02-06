Women's Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Australia Warmup- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India faces Australia in a warmup match in the lead up of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
We are less than a week away from India's Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on 12th February. Before that encounter, they face a tough litmus test against Australia in a warmup match.
Get all your LIVE updates here.
Live Updates
- 6 Feb 2023 12:56 PM GMT
Great over by Sharma
Only five runs from that over.
AUS: 15/3 (5)
- 6 Feb 2023 12:55 PM GMT
Projected score not looking good for Australia
If the Aussies don't start hitting their form, then they'll have to be content with a target as less as 64!
- 6 Feb 2023 12:49 PM GMT
AND ANOTHER AUSTRALIAN GOES BACK TO THE PAVILION!
Ellyse Perry had just come on to the pitch but her visit was shortlived as Radha Yadav runs her out.
AUS: 10/3 (4)
- 6 Feb 2023 12:46 PM GMT
McGrath goes OUT!
Second wicket for India as Shikha Pandey picks up her second scalp, this time forcing the Australian to hit a shot back to her, which the Indian catches easily.
AUS: 10/2 (3.4)
- 6 Feb 2023 12:38 PM GMT
Brilliant over by Pandey
Just the one run courtesy a wide ball, and Lanning's wicket.
AUS: 5/1 (2)
- 6 Feb 2023 12:37 PM GMT
OUT!
It's Shikha Pandey's yorker which forces Lanning to play a shot which goes straight to Richa Ghosh.
AUS: 4/1 (1.3)
- 6 Feb 2023 12:33 PM GMT
One over down
AUS: 4/0 (1)
- 6 Feb 2023 12:33 PM GMT
Renuka Thakur bowls the first over
It's Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning on the pitch for Australia.
- 6 Feb 2023 12:19 PM GMT
Previous results of both teams in this format
While the top-ranked team in Australia has won three and lost one in their last five T20 matches, fourth-ranked India have done the same. Can we expect an evenly-contested match?
Stay tuned to find out!
- 6 Feb 2023 12:13 PM GMT
Lineups are out!
Australia Women XI: BL Mooney, MM Lanning, TM McGrath, A Gardner, EA Perry, GM Harris, A Sutherland, H Graham, GL Wareham, JL Jonassen, AM King, M Schutt, AJ Healy
India Women XI: S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, H Deol, JI Rodrigues, DB Sharma, RM Ghosh, P Vastrakar, YH Bhatia, S Pandey, RP Yadav, RS Thakur, RS Gayakwad, KA Sarvani