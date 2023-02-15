Women's Cricket
Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: India v West Indies- Blog, Updates, Results, Scores
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Group B game between India v West Indies.
India defeated arch rivals Pakistan in the first game by 7 wickets to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a good note.
India faces West Indies who are coming from a huge defeat against England in their opening game.
With Smriti Mandhana fit for this game, India will look register another win here.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 15 Feb 2023 1:26 PM GMT
End of Powerplay- West Indies 29/1
India bowled well in the powerplay barring that one over from Rajeshwari. West Indies need to take on the Indian bowlers or India will use spinners to effect.
West Indies 29/1 after 6 overs.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:22 PM GMT
12 runs from the over.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad struggled with her lines and the WI batters utilized it to score 12 runs off the over.
West Indies 27-1 after 5 overs.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:20 PM GMT
Spinners in action.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad is called in action as Harmanpreet looks to tighten the screws here.
West Indies 19-1 after 4.3 overs
- 15 Feb 2023 1:15 PM GMT
Misfield from Shafali Verma
West Indies batters are settling down now. India needs to be careful in the field.
West Indies 13-1 after 3.3 overs
- 15 Feb 2023 1:09 PM GMT
Harmanpreet has used match-up of a seamer against Hayley Matthews brilliantly.
Pooja Vastrakar is using the pitch to extract bounce and pace which resulted in the downfall of Windies captain.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:06 PM GMT
There is a noise and India have their first scalp.
Harmanpreet brings in Pooja for the second over and she gets Hayley to knick the first ball. West Indies lose their captain.
West Indies 4-1 after 1.1 overs.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:03 PM GMT
Renuka is moving the ball around.
The pitch has some assistance as Renuka delivers on a better line to move the ball.
- 15 Feb 2023 1:00 PM GMT
Here we go!
Renuka Singh opens the bowling for India and Stephanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews will open for West Indies.
- 15 Feb 2023 12:53 PM GMT
India have a good mix of spinners and pacers today.
It will be interesting to see, how India utilises Deepti Sharma.