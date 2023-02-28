'We can reach WPL finals'- Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty

Delhi Capitals has assembled a good mix of youngsters and experienced players from the Women's Premier League auctions. Jonathan Batty will coach the Delhi franchise for the inaugural edition. He will be assisted by former India international Hemlata Kala and former Australian international Lisa Keightley.

Speaking about the exciting bunch of DC players ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, Batty said, "The players started to gel straightaway in our first practice session. The talent is outstanding in our group. I was impressed with how the players batted during the session."

Batty added that it's important for the members in the DC camp to get to know each other quickly, "It's challenging in franchise tournaments. As a coaching group, we have got to know the players well and players should get to know each other quickly."

The Head Coach also expressed that the Delhi Capitals have the potential to reach the Final of the tournament, "We have compiled a really strong squad, a super group of players. If we can get the players performing at their maximum potential in the tournament then we should hopefully qualify for the Final. But as a coaching group, we have to ensure that our players are the best versions of themselves every day."



The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.

