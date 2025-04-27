Women's ODI Tri-Series: Indian women beat Sri Lanka in the opener

A dominating start for the Indian women's cricket team, registering an easy 9-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2025 women's ODI Tri-series in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In a rain-shortened match of 39 overs, the Indian team chased down a modest total of 148 runs in just 30 overs, thanks to a fighting half-century from youngster Pratika Rawal, her fifth in just seven WODI matches.

India win against Sri Lanka by 9 wickets



Pratika Rawal scored a half-century, supported by Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol who secured the win for India in the inaugural match of the 2025 Women's Tri-Nation series



Indian batters finished the match with ease

Here are the key talking points of the match:

#1 Sneh Rana shines on comeback

Sneh Rana, who was making a comeback to the side after two years, impressed in her first match on return, picking up three crucial wickets for just 31 runs with a good economy rate of 3.87.

She was the highest wicket-taker for India in the match, helping her team to restrict Sri Lanka to a sub-par total of 147 runs.

#2 Perfect debut for Shree Charani

The 20-year-old spinner Shree Charani impressed on her ODI debut for India, picking up two wickets for just 26 runs, having a brilliant economy rate of 3.25 in her spell of 8 overs.

Charani came into the limelight at the 2025 WPL Season, where playing for Delhi Capitals, she had a couple of good games, picking up four wickets in those two matches.

#3 An attacking start from Smriti Mandhana

The Indian star opening batter, Smriti Mandhana, continued her attacking display, giving a solid start to the team's run-chase of 148 runs, which wasn't actually a big total.

She, however, missed out on her fifty, but her quickfire inning of 43 runs for 46 balls made it easier for Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal to chase this total comfortably in 29.4 overs.

#4 Pratika continues her super form

Smriti's opening partner, Pratika Rawal, continued a brilliant start to her ODI Career, registering her fourth consecutive fifty in ODI format and now has an outstanding career average of 82.33.

The 24-year-old was also adjudged as the player of the match for her unbeaten inning of 50 runs, steering the Indian innings to the finish line with almost 10 overs to spare.

#5 What's next

The Indian team will now take on the stronger South African side in the second match of the series on Tuesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.