3-team Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Lucknow in May

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the three-team Women's Challenge will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the BCCI on Saturday.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told media after the meeting.

The BCCI is planning a six-team Women's IPL from next year, and so this edition of the Women's Challenger Trophy is set to be the final edition. Held since 2018 on the sidelines of the men's IPL, this women's Twenty20 cricket tournament has three teams comprising the best women cricketers from the country - Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers.

In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator of IPL 2022 will be held in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by the second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively, Ganguly said.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred per cent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.