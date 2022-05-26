Women's Cricket
Women's T20 Challenge - Velocity v/s Trailblazers - Preview, Predicted 11, When and Where to Watch, Live Stream
In the final league stage match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, defending champions Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will take on Deepti Sharma-led Velocity.
In the final league stage match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022, defending champions Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will take on Deepti Sharma-led Velocity at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Trailblazers will come into this game on the back of a 49-run defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas, being placed at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, Velocity chased down the highest total in Women's T20 Challenge history against Supernovas on Tuesday. They met the 151-run target in 18.2 overs to earn a seven-wicket win.
Head to Head
The two sides have faced each other only twice. Velocity, which was earlier led by Mithali Raj, were added to the three-team Women's T20 Challenge set-up one year later than the other two sides.
Total Matches Played - 2
Won by Supernovas - 1
Won by Velocity - 1
Predicted 11
Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh (w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
When to Watch?
The second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 between Velocity and Trailblazers will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 26.
Where to Watch?
You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcasting partner for the event.
LIVE Stream
Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster, you can also LIVE stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.