WATCH: PUMA social campaign #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur goes viral

While Indian Cricket Team Captain is mentioned on Google, surprisingly it excludes Harmanpreet Kaur from the list and only displays the names of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as captains of the Indian Cricket Team.



With the aim of bridging the gender gap in cricket, PUMA disclosed how a google search about the Indian cricket team captains only displays the men’s team skippers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya whilst unfairly excluding the women’s team leader Harmanpreet Kaur.

With a video posted on their social media which has gone viral, PUMA exhibited an influential message that said “Cricket is everyone’s game” rather than just being a gentleman’s game, inviting fans of the sport to flood social media platforms Twitter, Quora, LinkedIn and Reddit with the hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur.



The campaign is focused on ensuring that people write about Harmanpreet with hashtags to create maximum footprints so that Google automatically start acknowledging her name as Indian cricket Captain as well as sparking conversations that recognize the prominence of women in the sport.

An Arjuna Award recipient in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur is the most capped player in women’s T20I format and was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador of PUMA.

The global sportswear brand is taking significant efforts to ensure that gender-related stereotypes in cricket are diminished and this campaign is a testament to it.