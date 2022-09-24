WATCH: Jhulan Goswami walks out for toss in her final match

Playing the final match of her international career, Indian legend Jhulan Goswami, on Saturday, walked out for the toss alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The 39-year-old pacer was seen standing in between the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and English skipper Amy Jones for the toss. India though lost the toss and were put into bat by England in what is the final match of the ODI series.

The visual of Jhulan Goswami at the toss remained lost to the Indian fans, since the telecast in India starts later. But do not worry, we have got you covered.





Thread : India's Legend Jhulan Goswami at the toss



credits :Sky Sports Cricket




