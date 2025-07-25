Veda Krishnamurthy calls time on cricket career

The former Indian international Veda Krishnamurthy took to social media on Friday to announce her retirement from competitive cricket.

The 32-year old represented India in 48 ODIs scoring eight 50s at an average of 25.90. A regular feature in the Indian middle-order for a period of time, she played 76 T20Is for India and scored two 50s at an average of 18.61.

A livewire in the field, Krishnamurthy took a total of 58 catches in her international career.

In the 2020 T20 World Cup final against Australia, she made 19 in a losing cause and this was her final appearance for the Indian squad. Incidentally, this was Krishnamurthy's second World Cup final for India, having previously featured in the 50-over World Cup final back in 2017.

After being omitted from the India squad, she looked to stage a comeback and returned to domestic cricket by leading the Karnataka squad. In the 2024 WPL, she turned out for Gujarat Giants with limited success.

Krishnamurthy is now a regular face on the Kannada cricket broadcasting circles.