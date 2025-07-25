Women's Cricket
Veda Krishnamurthy calls time on cricket career
The 32-year old represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is.
The former Indian international Veda Krishnamurthy took to social media on Friday to announce her retirement from competitive cricket.
The 32-year old represented India in 48 ODIs scoring eight 50s at an average of 25.90. A regular feature in the Indian middle-order for a period of time, she played 76 T20Is for India and scored two 50s at an average of 18.61.
A livewire in the field, Krishnamurthy took a total of 58 catches in her international career.
In the 2020 T20 World Cup final against Australia, she made 19 in a losing cause and this was her final appearance for the Indian squad. Incidentally, this was Krishnamurthy's second World Cup final for India, having previously featured in the 50-over World Cup final back in 2017.
After being omitted from the India squad, she looked to stage a comeback and returned to domestic cricket by leading the Karnataka squad. In the 2024 WPL, she turned out for Gujarat Giants with limited success.
Krishnamurthy is now a regular face on the Kannada cricket broadcasting circles.