Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh warmup - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Bangladesh in wramup match ahead of the U19 World Cup.
After defeating Australia by 18 runs in their first warmup match, India U19 will take on Bangladesh in their second warmup contest ahead of the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Live Updates
- 11 Jan 2023 7:44 AM GMT
BANGLADESH SQUAD
Dilara Akther, MST Akhter, Shorna Akhter, Sumaiya Akhter, Marufa Akhter, Asrafi Arthy, Disha Biswas, Leky Chakma, MST Eva, MST Khatun, Jannatul Maoua, Afia Prottasha, Rabeya, Misty Shaha, Reya Shika
- 11 Jan 2023 7:41 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shafali Verma (c), Hrishita Basu, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Richa Ghosh, Trisha Gongadi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mehdiya, Falak Naz, Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnam, Soumya Tiwari, Sonam Yadav
- 11 Jan 2023 7:05 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
The Indians led by Shafali Verma will take on Bangladesh in their second warmup match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup today.
