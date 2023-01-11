Log In
Women's Cricket

Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh warmup - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Bangladesh in wramup match ahead of the U19 World Cup.

India U19 Womens Cricket Team
India U19 Women's Cricket Team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-11T13:14:34+05:30

After defeating Australia by 18 runs in their first warmup match, India U19 will take on Bangladesh in their second warmup contest ahead of the inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Stay tuned for all the updates!

Live Updates

2023-01-11 07:03:49
  • 11 Jan 2023 7:44 AM GMT

    BANGLADESH SQUAD

    Dilara Akther, MST Akhter, Shorna Akhter, Sumaiya Akhter, Marufa Akhter, Asrafi Arthy, Disha Biswas, Leky Chakma, MST Eva, MST Khatun, Jannatul Maoua, Afia Prottasha, Rabeya, Misty Shaha, Reya Shika 

  • 11 Jan 2023 7:41 AM GMT

    INDIA SQUAD

    Shafali Verma (c), Hrishita Basu, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Richa Ghosh, Trisha Gongadi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mehdiya, Falak Naz, Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnam, Soumya Tiwari, Sonam Yadav




  • 11 Jan 2023 7:05 AM GMT

    Gooood Afternooon!

    The Indians led by Shafali Verma will take on Bangladesh in their second warmup match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup today. 

    Stay tuned! 

