Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s New Zealand Semifinal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's semifinal clash against New Zealand at the U19 Women's World Cup.
The inaugural edition of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup has reached its closing stages with India taking on New Zealand in the first semifinal.
The women in blue led by Shafali Verma faced their first defeat of the World Cup when they lost to Australia in the Super Six stage, while New Zealand come into the semifinal with successive wins in Super Six.
Live Updates
- 27 Jan 2023 10:07 AM GMT
41 needed off 72
Just 41 needed off 72 deliveries with 9 wickets in hand and India are showing no urgency. Both Tiwari and Sehrawat are happy milking singles and putting the odd balls to boundaries.
IND: 67/1 (8)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:59 AM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
50 up for India inside the powerplay as Shweta Sehrawat pockets hat-trick of boundaries through the offside in the sixth over. Sehrawat (26*), Tiwari (7*)
IND: 55/1 (6)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:54 AM GMT
India continue to motor along
India continue to motor along despite Shafali Verma's wicket. The extras are not helping New Zealand either.
NZ: 41/1 (5)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:50 AM GMT
SHAFALI, OUT!
A short delivery from Browning, Shafali rocks back and seems to have pulled it in the gap. But Georgia Plimmer comes out of nowhere dives forward and grabs a stunning catch. BIG WICKET FOR NZ!
IND: 33/1 (3.3)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:46 AM GMT
Excellent start for India
India have pocketed 30 runs off the first 3 overs without taking much risks. Shafali and Shweta seem to be in control of things.
IND: 30/0 (3)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:42 AM GMT
Poor from Codyre
Codyre fails to get her radar right and leaks 17 runs in the second over. Two boundaries came off the bat, while one ran away for 5 wides. India would not mind.
IND: 21/0 (2)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:36 AM GMT
Good start all round
Just four runs off the first over with both batters getting off the mark.
IND: 4/0 (1)
- 27 Jan 2023 9:34 AM GMT
Back for the chase
The usual opening pair of captain Shafali Verma and vice captain Shweta Sehrawat for India. NZ open with the spin of Anna Browning.