Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s UAE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against UAE at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.
After a crushing win over hosts South Africa in their U19 Women's T20 World Cup opener, India will take on the United Arab Emirates in the second group stage match at the Willowmoore Park on Monday.
Though they cruised to an easy win against South Africa, India would hope for a better performance against UAE especially with the ball. Will we see any changes in the lineup?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 16 Jan 2023 7:46 AM GMT
INDIA PLAYING 11
Two changes for India - Titas Sadhu and Mannat Kashyap come in place of Sonam Yadav and Soumya Tiwari.
- 16 Jan 2023 7:42 AM GMT
UAE choose to bowl
UAE have won the toss and chosen to bowl
- 16 Jan 2023 7:37 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam
- 16 Jan 2023 7:37 AM GMT
UAE SQUAD
Geetika Kodali (c), Anika Kolan, Aditi Chudasama, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Isani Vaghela, Jivana Aras, Laasya Mullapudi, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Ritu Singh, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra
- 16 Jan 2023 7:21 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
The Indian team led by Shafali Verma will take on UAE in their second group stage match at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni today. A win here will all but ensure India's safe passage through to the Super 6 Stage.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!