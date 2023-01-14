Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s South Africa - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against South Africa at the Women's U19 World Cup.
Led by the experienced Shafali Verma, India will open their Women's U19 T20 World Cup campaign against hosts South Africa today.
The Indians did beat the South Africans 4-0 in a series recently, but they come into this contest on the back of a loss in the warmup game against Bangladesh. Can the girls in blue put that loss behind and start afresh?
Stay tuned for all the updates!
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2023 12:11 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY!
South Africa's powerplay, without an iota of doubt. But, the Indians have done well to pull things back a bit in the final two overs. The girls in blue will need to chip in with regular wickets to keep South Africa in control.
RSA: 64/2 (6)
- 14 Jan 2023 12:07 PM GMT
Good over from Verma
She was welcomed with a boundary, but Shafali Verma bounces back well to take a wicket and leak just two more runs.
RSA: 62/2 (5)
- 14 Jan 2023 12:05 PM GMT
SHAFALI VERMA STRIKES!
Golden duck for South African captain Oluhle Siyo, and it's her Indian counterpart who gets the better of her. Shafali Verma brings herself on and scalps a big wicket.
Siyo tried to make room and cut a delivery aimed at the stumps, and misses. The off stump is rattled.
- 14 Jan 2023 12:02 PM GMT
SONAM YADAV STRIKES!
Elandri Rensburg gets carried away by all that was happening and tries yet another big shot to the leg side. She can only manage to scoop it high up in the air. Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh keeps calm and catches it well.
Finally, India have a much required breakthrough.
RSA: 56/1 (4)
- 14 Jan 2023 12:01 PM GMT
ELANDRI DROPPED!
This is simply terrible from India. Elandri Rensburg steps out and lofts Sonam Yadav straight down the ground. The fielder at long off does well to reach the ball, but just parries it over the fence for a six.
To make matters worse, Rensburg gets a boundary off the very next ball too.
- 14 Jan 2023 11:57 AM GMT
Elandri joins the party
India looking clueless on the field as Elandri Rensburg opens her arm now. Steps down to hit Archana Devi for a six off her first delivery before getting another boundary through the covers.
The Indian fielding has been ordinary too.
RSA: 45/0 (3)
- 14 Jan 2023 11:54 AM GMT
Simone Lourens - WHAT A STAR!
This is a blistering start for Simone Lourens and South Africa. The 15-year-old is going all guns blazing and smashes Sonam Yadav for three boundaries.
Shafali Verma is making field changes after almost every ball, but nothing is working for India. Lourens has raced to 30* off just 10 deliveries.
RSA: 33/0 (2)
- 14 Jan 2023 11:49 AM GMT
Shabnam taken to cleaners
Simone Lourens takes a liking to Shabnam Shakil early on and pockets four boundaries in the very first over.
4,6,4,4nb for Lourens as Shabnam leaks 20 in the first over. Not the start India would have hoped for in the World Cup.
RSA: 20/0 (1)
- 14 Jan 2023 11:44 AM GMT
Shabnam with the ball for India
Shabnam Shakil with the ball for India. Elandri Rensburg and Simone Lourens are the batters for South Africa.
- 14 Jan 2023 11:42 AM GMT
"We are aiming for the trophy"
"We are definitely aiming for the trophy. Playing a series against South Africa here helped. My role in this team is different from the senior team. Here I am the senior batter, so have to take my teammates together," says Richa Ghosh.