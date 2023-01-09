Log In
Women's Cricket

Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Australia Warmup - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Australia in the warmup match ahead of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup.

India U19 Womens Cricket Team
India U19 Women's Cricket Team

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-09T14:41:50+05:30

The Indian U19 cricket team takes on Australia in their first warmup match ahead of the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-01-09 07:30:39
  • 9 Jan 2023 9:11 AM GMT

    Waiting for updates

    There has been no official update on the contest yet. 

  • 9 Jan 2023 7:41 AM GMT

    AUSTRALIA SQUAD

    Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Millicent Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys Mckenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson

  • 9 Jan 2023 7:39 AM GMT

    INDIA SQUAD

    Shafali Verma (c), Hrishita Basu, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Richa Ghosh, Trisha Gongadi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mehdiya, Falak Naz, Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnam, Soumya Tiwari, Sonam Yadav

  • 9 Jan 2023 7:36 AM GMT

    Goood Afternoon!

    India U19 is all set to take on Australia in their first warmup match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. This should be an interesting contest with both the sides looking to get going with a win.

    Stay tuned! 

