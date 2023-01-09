Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup LIVE: India v/s Australia Warmup - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Australia in the warmup match ahead of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup.
The Indian U19 cricket team takes on Australia in their first warmup match ahead of the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Live Updates
- 9 Jan 2023 9:11 AM GMT
Waiting for updates
There has been no official update on the contest yet.
- 9 Jan 2023 7:41 AM GMT
AUSTRALIA SQUAD
Chloe Ainsworth, Jade Allen, Charis Bekker, Paris Bowdler, Maggie Clark, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Ella Hayward, Millicent Illingworth, Eleanor Larosa, Rhys Mckenna, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Amy Smith, Ella Wilson
- 9 Jan 2023 7:39 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shafali Verma (c), Hrishita Basu, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Hurley Gala, Richa Ghosh, Trisha Gongadi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mehdiya, Falak Naz, Titas Sadhu, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnam, Soumya Tiwari, Sonam Yadav
- 9 Jan 2023 7:36 AM GMT
Goood Afternoon!
India U19 is all set to take on Australia in their first warmup match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. This should be an interesting contest with both the sides looking to get going with a win.
