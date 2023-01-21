Women's Cricket
Women's U19 World Cup: India v/s Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
India's clash against Australia in the Super Six stage of the U19 Women's World Cup.
Having topped their Group D, India start the Super 6 stage with a massive advantage as the Group 1 toppers. They are up against Australia in the first of their two super six matches.
Can the Indian eves continue their unbeaten run?
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2023 12:31 PM GMT
Shweta Sehrawat waging a lone battle
Halfway through the innings and Shweta Sehrawat is waging a lone battle for India. She is batting on 20* off 27 and is yet to get out of in the World Cup. The Indian vice-captain has Parshavi Chopra for company, who has been promoted ahead of Hrishita Basu.
Australia will be pleased how things have transpired so far.
IND: 52/4 (10)
- 21 Jan 2023 12:21 PM GMT
RICHA GHOSH, OUT!
A poor shot from Richa Ghosh as she flashes outside off stump with no footwork at all. The delivery from Maggie Clark shapes away a bit, takes the edge and settles comfortably in the hands of Paris Hall behind the stumps.
AUSTRALIA ARE ALL OVER INDIA!
IND: 43/4 (7.4)
- 21 Jan 2023 12:17 PM GMT
Sehrawat has gone down
Shweta Sehrawat tries a glance off Mckenna and is struck on her hip. She is down with the pain. But, some quick work from the physio and she is ready to go.
IND: 36/3 (7)
- 21 Jan 2023 12:13 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY
Shweta Sehrawat is still out in the middle and that is the only positive for India from this powerplay - their worst of the tournament. Shweta has Richa Ghosh for company in the middle.
IND: 31/3 (6)
- 21 Jan 2023 12:08 PM GMT
Sonia Mehdiya, OUT!
India sink further as Sonia Mehdiya has her stumps rattled by Maggie Clark with her first delivery of the match.
INDIA LOOK CLUELESS AT THE MOMENT!
IND: 24/3 (5.1)
- 21 Jan 2023 12:02 PM GMT
G Trisha, OUT!
Early troubles for India as Gongadi Trisha - the half centurion from the previous match, departs for just 4. Tries to slash a ball wide outside off stump, but only manages to edge it to the wicketkeeper. An excellent catch behind the stumps from Paris Hall gives Illingworth her second wicket.
IND: 22/2 (3.3)
- 21 Jan 2023 11:53 AM GMT
SHAFALI VERMA, OUT!
Yet another cheap score for Indian skipper Shafali Verma as she chips Illingworth straight to cover. She started off well and pocketed a couple of boundaries, but the joy is short lived for the Indian fans.
Verma walks off for 8 (6)
IND: 14/1 (2)
- 21 Jan 2023 11:48 AM GMT
Good start for India
A gorgeously timed cover drive for a boundary for Shweta Sehrawat as she brings up 200 runs in the tournament. 6 off the first over for India.
IND: 6/0 (1)
- 21 Jan 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Shafali Verma-Shweta Sehrawat out in the middle
As expected, Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat open the batting for India. Hamilton with the ball for Australia.
- 21 Jan 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Time for National Anthems
Australia first, followed by India's Jana Gana Mana.