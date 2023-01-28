U19 Women's World Cup FINAL: India v/s England - Preview, When to Watch, LIVE Stream

India and England will battle it out for the ultimate glory in the final of the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Potchefstroom on Sunday.

While India registered an easy win over New Zealand in the semifinal, England had to fight hard against Australia to eke out a two-run win over Australia to reach the title clash with a 100% win rate.

The U19 World Cup final will be the first meeting between the two sides and expect nothing less than a cracker from the tournament's two highest run getters - Shweta Sehrawat (292) and Grace Scrivens (289), go head to head in the final.

Going into the final India would hope for a better contribution with the bat from their skipper Shafali Verma, who has blown hot and cold throughout, as they challenge a strong English title for the champions tag.

The Shafali Verma-led side would also hope that their spinners continue their good form with the ball and choke England's run flow at a pitch which is expected to aid them.

Squads

India: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Richa Ghosh, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam, Falak Naz, Yashasri Soppadhandhi

England: Grace Scrivens, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Bakers, Josie Groves, Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Emma Marlov, Charis Pavley, Davina Perrin, Lizzie Scott, Seren Smale, Sophia Smale, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Ward

Schedule

The U19 Women's World Cup final between India and England will be played on 29th January 2023 at 5:15pm IST.

Where to Watch?

You can watch U19 Women's World Cup final live on the Star Sports Network.

LIVE Streaming

Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream the U19 Women's World Cup Final on Fancode with subscription.

